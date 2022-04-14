Hope springs eternal as another home opener is upon us in Milwaukee.

For so many years, days like today were a one day celebration to mark the fact that baseball was back and that warm weather was around the corner.

An excuse to skip out of work, hang with friends, drink on a weekday, and enjoy below average baseball.

Not anymore.

Today is still a statewide celebration, but the baseball is much more important.

For four straight seasons now, David Stearns and Craig Counsell have turned the Brewers organization into a legitimate World Series contender.

The pitching at every level is all-World.

If the offense can ascend to 2018 and 2019 levels, this is a World Series caliber baseball team.

The Bucks proved last summer that it can be done.

Milwaukee is a championship city now.

It’s time we started thinking and acting like it.

