It’s been 40 years since at that magical Brewers 1982 season.

“I went to 30 or 40 games that year. I sat in the bleachers for a $1.50 a ticket,” laughed Ed Deeken, of Menomonee Falls.

Deeken was there when the Brewers clinched the AL pennant in Game 5 of the ALCS.

“After Robin Yount made the final throw, we jumped over the railing (in left centerfield) and ran to the infield,” Deeken recalled. “I was exhausted!”

Decades later, Deeken is reminded of that special season whenever he goes for a ride. His ‘Retro Crew Blue’ 2015 Dodge Challenger SXT+ pays homage to the ’82 team. The powder blue vehicle even has vanity plates, ’82 BRW’.

Do Brewers fans ever notice his car?

“All the time,” he laughed. “Drivers always honk at me. Kids give me high fives or a thumbs up.”

Deeken is cautiously optimistic the Brewers will return to the Fall Classic this season. If they do, he vowed to change his plates.

“If they win it all, we’ll switch it from ’82 BRW’ to ’22 BRW!'”