MILWAUKEE – Cavalier Johnson is being sworn in as Mayor of Milwaukee on Wednesday morning.

You can watch the Mayor’s speech below courtesy of TMJ4 News.

WTMJ’s Reese Seberg is at the event.

County Executive, David Crowley, is currently speaking. Go https://t.co/0eRRn0xn1l to watch the watch the inauguration. pic.twitter.com/ANsZfyPKXw — Reese Seberg (@ReeseSeberg) April 13, 2022