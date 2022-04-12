MILWAUKEE – Sometimes, too many cooks in the kitchen can be a good thing.

Black Shoe Hospitality, a restaurant group featuring Milwaukee staples like Blue’s Egg, Buttermint Fine Dining & Cocktails, Story Hill BKC and Maxie’s, has partnered with usual American Family Field vendor Delaware North to create 18 new menu items for the 2022 MLB season.

Loren Rue is the Executive Chef at American Family Field. He says the partnership has produced some tasty treats for fans.

“It starts with a brainstorm,” Rue tells WTMJ. “Like, here are the ideas from Black Shoe, here are the ideas from my team, and then how do we piece those together to create cohesive recipes…”

You can see all the new menu choices at American Family Field in the gallery below.

And you can listen to the entire interview with Loren Rue in the player at the top of the page.