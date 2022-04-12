12 hours.

That’s how much time the Milwaukee Brewers have spent in their home city since leaving for spring training in mid-March.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell and his team could not be more excited to get home for Thursday’s home opener.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Counsell told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “We stopped back in Milwaukee for about 12 hours, but to get back there and spend some time there for sure, and Opening Day, which is always really, really special for everybody. Can’t wait for Thursday.”

The Brewers have two more games in Baltimore against the Orioles before their homecoming.

The first of which is Tuesday night.

You can hear the game on 620 WTMJ.

Coverage starts at 5:30p.