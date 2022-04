Sunday, April 10th, will be a busy sports day.

The Milwaukee Brewers will play the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. First pitch is 1:20p. Coverage on WTMJ Radio will begin at 12:45p. Fans who live in southeast Wisconsin can stream the games here on WTMJ.com and on the WTMJ Mobile app. MLB rules prohibit WTMJ from streaming the broadcast beyond the region.

Due to the Brewers game, the Bucks and Cavaliers broadcast can be heard on ESPN Milwaukee. Coverage begins at 1:30pm.