MILWAUKEE – Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in Milwaukee’s Third Ward neighborhood early Sunday morning.

It happened around 12:55 a.m. near N. Martin Luther King Drive and Highland Avenue, not far from the Milwaukee River.

Police say an argument proceeded the homicide, but so far no arrests have been made.

The victim has been described only as a 30-year-old man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.