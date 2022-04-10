Resting Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis, the Milwaukee Bucks had a top three standings spot locked up, and fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers 133-115 Sunday.

Kevin Love made eight 3-pointers and scored 32 points for Cleveland as they took the No. 8 play-in spot — and a matchup against Brooklyn. The Cavs made 10 3-pointers while building a 28-point lead in the first quarter and Cleveland led by 33 at half against many of the Bucks players who would normally play off the bench.

Milwaukee rookie Sandro Mamukelashvili had a season-high 28 points and added 13 rebounds. Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Jordan Nwora added 27 and 24 points resepectivly for the Bucks.

The Bucks whittled a 40-point deficit to 12 in the fourth against Cleveland’s reserves before the Cavs regained control.

With the Boston Celtics victory Sunday night, the Bucks finish as the 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, and will play No. 6 Chicago in the first round of the playoffs, where they were 4-0 against the Bulls this season.

