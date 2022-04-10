MILWAUKEE – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing three-year-old boy.

Police say Musyc A. Hart is described as standing about 3’11” and weighs about 30 pounds. You can see a picture of him below.

The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Alexandria V. Lanz.

Milwaukee police say they are “investigating threats to a three-year-old child. The child is believed to be at risk of being seriously injured.”

You can see a picture of Lanz below as well.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hart or Lanz is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7401.

