A prominent Milwaukee activist has been found guilty of robbery in Kentucky.

Khalil Coleman was found guilty of first-degree robbery in Kenton County Court, Kentucky on Friday. The criminal complaint shows Coleman and two others allegedly attempted to rob a drug house when police arrested them.

Two handguns and material suspected to be heroin and marijuana were found in their car.

Coleman was a key organizer of Milwaukee’s Black Lives Matter protests after George Floyd was killed in the summer of 2020 and led protests after Milwaukee police chief Alfonzo Morales was demoted. Coleman will be sentenced on a later date and could spend up to 20 years in jail.