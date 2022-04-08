On Saturday, April 9th, free fishing clinics for kids will be available at eleven local parks.

The Wisconsin Fishing Club is holding its 37th annual Spring fishing clinics. Children can go to any of the listed parks and get lessons in fishing safety, fish identification and more while also getting the opportunity to catch their own fish. At some of the locations, children can bring home the fish they catch.

Clinics will be taught by members of local fishing clubs. Bluegill, perch and trout will be provided by the Department of Natural Resources and the Wisconsin Hunger Task Force. While the event is for fun, it also may provide food to a family in need. President of the Wisconsin Fishing Club, Bob Leroy, said “The whole idea of Hunger Task Force, obviously, they’re all about getting the word out and getting people fed. So, this is an opportunity to catch some fish, and take some fish home and eat them.”

Leroy also said for a lot of kids, this is their first experience with fishing making it a very special event.

The event will go from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at any of the listed parks below:

Milwaukee County: Brown Deer Park, Dineen Park, Greenfield Park, McCarty Park, McGovern Park, Mitchell Park, Sheridan Park, Washington Park and Kosciuszko Park.

Washington County: Regner Park

Waukesha County: Muskego Park

For more information, patrons can call 414-416-0591.