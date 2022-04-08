After two confirmed domestic cases of the bird flu in the state, the Wisconsin’s state agriculture agency has called for all poultry shows, exhibitions and bird swaps to be suspended through the end of May.

The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) made the announcement Friday morning. Several other states have followed similar protocol such as Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and North Carolina. The first confirmed case in Wisconsin took place in Jefferson county at a commercial farm, where 2 million chickens had to be euthanized. Later, cases were confirmed in Rock county but on a much smaller scale.

Expert on poultry production and management of UW-Extension, Ron Kean, said it is thought the bird flu could have come from birds migrating from Europe. “It’s definitely a concern, if you have poultry,” Kean said “We’ve seen large commercial flocks can be infected, small backyard flocks can be infected, so it really doesn’t matter there as far as the size.”

The DATCP currently recommends that all infected flocks be depopulated. It also encourages farms to practice biosecurity and keeping flocks indoors. According to the DATCP, symptoms in infected poultry can look like:

Sudden death without clinical signs

Lack of energy or appetite

Decrease in egg production or soft, misshapen eggs

Purple discoloration of wattles, comb and legs

Difficulty breathing

Runny nose, coughing, sneezing

Stumbling or falling down

Diarrhea

As far as prevention goes, the best bet is avoidance Kean said. “First thing would be to try to minimize or eliminate any connection with wild birds and your domestic poultry flocks,” Kean said “Keeping them indoors is one thing, not having puddle of water and things like that so you don’t have wild birds mingling with yours.”

Birds with those symptoms should be reported to DATCP at (608) 224-4872 during business hours or (800) 943-0003 during non-business hours or on the weekend. Reports can also be e-mailed in to [email protected].