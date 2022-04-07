Eric Warnke was in perfect health. He was a three sport athlete in high school and was on track to join the military after he graduated.

But when he went to take the tests required to enter into the military, doctors started to notice something was wrong.

Flash forward to November of 2021, and his condition was starting to deteriorate. So he got some more tests done, only to find out that he was in kidney failure.

Now, Eric is searching for a live kidney donor. He says the best way to help is to register through the donor exchange program.

To hear Eric’s story, and to learn how you can help, listen to the piece in the player at the top of the page.