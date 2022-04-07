DELAFIELD – Most of the races from Tuesday’s spring election have been called by now, but there are two races in particular where winners have yet to be declared.

In Delafield, the Municipal Board of Canvassers will meet at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday to pull names from a hat, after the race for Aldermanic District 6 ended in a tie.

Incumbent Phil Kasun and challenger Paul Price each received exactly 172 votes in the April 5 election. Those results will be certified at Thursday’s meeting.

Once the results are certified as a tie, Wisconsin state statute requires that the winner be decided by drawing lots.

If both Kasun and Price are present, each will draw a piece of paper from a box. The candidate with the number 1 written on it will be the winner.

If one of the candidates is not present, both candidates names will be written on paper and placed into the box. A member of the Delafield Municipal Board of Canvassers will then choose a piece of paper, and the name of the candidate drawn from the box will be declared the winner.

In Wauwatosa, a similar situation is playing out in the Aldermanic District 5 race.

Both Rob Gustafson and Sean Lowe have received exactly 702 votes each. However, the city clerk’s office says there is a provisional ballot which is still outstanding.

A provisional ballot is one which was marked but not counted at the time it was cast, usually because the voter didn’t have the proper paperwork needed, such as a valid form of I.D.

That voter has until 4:00 p.m. Friday to return to the city clerk’s office with the proper I.D. needed.

If they do not, the race will end in a tie and lots will be drawn, just like in Delafield.

Eligible candidates will have until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13th to request a recount.