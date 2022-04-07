MILWAUKEE – The annual statewide tornado drill is taking place in towns, villages and cities across Wisconsin on Thursday.

There will actually be two drill times, one taking place at 1:45 p.m. and another at 6:45 p.m.

During the drill times, NOAA Weather Radio tests will be conducted by the National Weather Service. Some communities may also choose to activate their tornado sirens during these times.

If there is a chance for severe weather anywhere in Wisconsin on Thursday, April 7th, the drill would be postponed until Friday, April 8th.

Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week 2022



Wisconsin’s statewide tornado drill will take place on 4/7 at 1:45pm and 6:45pm



The National Weather Service will conduct NOAA Weather Radio tests. Communities maybe testing their outdoor warning sirens. https://t.co/JzQtetuW8p pic.twitter.com/iv3AA6Pobl — Waukesha County Sheriff (@WaukeshaSheriff) April 6, 2022

Peter Jensen, team leader for the southeastern Wisconsin Emergency Management Team, tells WTMJ the most important thing you can do is make a preparedness plan and share it with members of your household.

“Make sure your family knows where to go when there is a severe weather emergency,” Jensen said.

He says Thursday is also a great time to make sure you have a NOAA weather radio and that it’s still in good condition.

“If you haven’t changed the batteries in that before we get into tornado and severe weather season, it would be a good time to do that now,” Jensen said.

Tim Halbach with the National Weather Service says making sure you’re ready for severe weather ahead of time is important because things can escalate quickly once a storm rolls in.

“When that happens, it’s possible that we’re seeing some rotation on radar and we’re trying to get some heads up to people that weather, potentially a tornado, is on its way,” Halbach said.