WAUWATOSA – A 17-year-old is expected to survive after being shot by police officers in Wauwatosa late Tuesday night.

Police say it started around 10:50 p.m. when an officer who was on patrol near 92nd and Marion saw a vehicle which had been reported stolen in Milwaukee.

The vehicle was reportedly parked in an alleyway between 91st and 92nd streets near Congress Street. Officers made contact with the vehicle and the driver stepped out of the car.

Police say that driver refused commands from officers and was armed with a weapon.

Two officers fired their guns, hitting that 17-year-old suspect.

Officers provided first-aid to the teen until first responders with the Milwaukee Fire Department arrived and took over.

That teen was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is expected to survive, according to Wauwatosa police.

One of the officers who fired his gun is a 34-year-old with more than eight years of service. The other officer is described as a 30-year-old with more than five years of service.

The Milwaukee Police Department is leading the investigation into the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360.