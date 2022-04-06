April 6, 1993: one off-season signing signaled a new era of football in Green Bay.

Twenty-nine years ago today, Reggie White chose the Packers.

The Minister of Defense came to Green Bay the most dominant defender in the game with a hall of fame trajectory.

First came White, then came Sean Jones and Santana Dotson. All of a sudden, Green Bay was the place to be if you wanted to win.

And win they did!

With a no nonsense professionalism, White’s presence was enough for players on both sides of the ball to elevate their game.

Brett Favre led the NFL in interceptions in 1992. He was the league MVP two years later.

From 9 wins in 1994 to 11 in 1995 and 13 in the Super Bowl winning season of 1996.

To say Reggie White is the single most important free agent signing in Wisconsin sports history, and NFL history is not a stretch. It’s the truth.