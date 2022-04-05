The confetti has settled.

The nets have been cut down.

One Shining Moment has played.

College basketball season is officially over.

The Kansas Jayhawks are deserving champions, erasing a 15-point halftime deficit in the title game.

So, what’s next for our in-state schools?

Wisconsin is going to have to reload after losing Johnny Davis and Brad Davison.

Justin Lewis’ future at Marquette is still up in the air.

And UW-Milwaukee is pressing reset after firing Pat Baldwin.

It’s a tenuous time, but I say don’t fret.

The right leaders are in place at all three schools.

Transition is part of college basketball.

Greg Gard, Shaka Smart, and Bart Lundy have the experience, knowledge, and wherewithal to get these programs into winning situations and quickly.

The state of Wisconsin is set up for deep March runs sooner rather than later.

