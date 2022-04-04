In light of it’s 50th anniversary, the Milwaukee Bucks, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Admirals and Green Bay Packers will be announcing their new initiative with Special Olympics Wisconsin (SOWI) Wednesday, April 6.

The initiative, called, OUR TEAM, is designed to bring awareness to existing programs SOWI makes available for athletes with intellectual disabilities and to celebrate athletes of all abilities in all sports throughout Wisconsin while promoting inclusion, diversity, and equity on and off the playing field.

According to a press release from SOWI, Elgton Jenkins, offensive lineman for the Green Bay Packers, will be speaking at the conference. Also speaking are Special Olympics Wisconsin Athlete, Cindy Bentley, SOWI Board Chair and CFO at Children’s

Wisconsin, Marc Cadieux, and SOWI interim CEO and President, Don Wigington. Representatives from the four

professional sports teams will be in attendance as well as the team mascots.

The OUR TEAM press conference is said to start at 2:30 p.m., April 6, in the Atrium at Fiserv Forum. Doors will open at 2 p.m. at the Atrium (Deer District) entrance.