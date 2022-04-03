The Town of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department is asking residents to wear purple on Monday, in honor of 8-year-old Oliver Hitchcock.

“The next few weeks are going to be difficult for many students, family, and staff,” read a post on the fire department’s Facebook Page. “There will be plenty of resources available to help everyone. To all those who attend the Sheboygan Falls School District and/or have kids in the district. Please wear Purple on Monday to School in memory of Oliver! His favorite color. #purpleforoliver“

Hitchcock died on Friday, two days after his father called 911 to report an assault. The cause of death was strangulation, according to police. Hitchcock’s mother is in now in custody facing a charge of first degree intentional homicide.