Who could’ve possibly known?
The night that Giannis got drafted, I was angry.
Probably not for the reason that most Bucks fans were.
Sitting at the Bucks’ practice facility, I was frustrated that they had selected the dude with the most difficult name to spell on a night when my sole responsibility was to rename audio clips as an intern here at WTMJ.
In retrospect, I’m glad I learned how to spell his name early.
He’s now the franchise’s all-time leading scorer.
Giannis passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the Bucks’ scoring king in a dramatic win over the Nets on Thursday night.
The list of accomplishments makes you wonder what continues to motivate him.
NBA Champion.
Finals MVP.
2-time NBA MVP.
6-time All-Star.
All-Star Game MVP.
Defensive Player of the Year.
Now, Franchise All-Time Leading Scorer.
And he’s only 27 years old.
The only left is to become the greatest player of all-time.
The only way to do that is to win more rings…5 of them to be exact.
The chase for #2 is well underway.
What more could you ask for as a Bucks fan?
We’re all living in a dream land watching Giannis Antetokounmpo play basketball.
Don’t take it for granted for a second.