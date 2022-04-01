Who could’ve possibly known?

The night that Giannis got drafted, I was angry.

Probably not for the reason that most Bucks fans were.

Sitting at the Bucks’ practice facility, I was frustrated that they had selected the dude with the most difficult name to spell on a night when my sole responsibility was to rename audio clips as an intern here at WTMJ.

In retrospect, I’m glad I learned how to spell his name early.

He’s now the franchise’s all-time leading scorer.

Giannis passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the Bucks’ scoring king in a dramatic win over the Nets on Thursday night.

The list of accomplishments makes you wonder what continues to motivate him.

NBA Champion.

Finals MVP.

2-time NBA MVP.

6-time All-Star.

All-Star Game MVP.

Defensive Player of the Year.

Now, Franchise All-Time Leading Scorer.

And he’s only 27 years old.

The only left is to become the greatest player of all-time.

The only way to do that is to win more rings…5 of them to be exact.

The chase for #2 is well underway.

What more could you ask for as a Bucks fan?

We’re all living in a dream land watching Giannis Antetokounmpo play basketball.

Don’t take it for granted for a second.

