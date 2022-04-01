You heard the story this week of a family from Racine who lost their home because of toxic mold.

David Nason of Best Inspections LLC and host of the Fix It Show on WTMJ says mold can be many different colors.

“Sometimes you can’t see mold unless you actually shine a flashlight say horizontally along your basement floor,” Nason tells Wisconsin’s Morning News. “Or if you get up in your attic, you shine a flashlight alongside the rafters or something, parallel to the surface.”

There are things homeowners can watch out for. Nason says excessive moisture can be a clue.

“The way we build today, we seal all these things up. We caulk every hole and everything. But many old homes, anything built really more than 15 years ago, really has the potential for air leaking into the attic.”

He says no matter what, you should always get a home inspection.

“It is a really tough market right now to get an inspection included in your purchase offer. But if you absolutely can’t, I highly recommend that you have an inspection done after you close. We don’t necessarily inspect for mold, but there are a lot of other things that we can look for.”

For the full interview with Nason on Wisconsin’s Morning News, click in the player above.