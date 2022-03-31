Alright, I gotta stick up for my guy here.

Eric Church is my favorite musical artist of all-time.

If you catch me listening to something other than 620 WTMJ or ESPN Milwaukee, 9 times out of 10, it’s the Chief.

I mean, for goodness sakes, I had my bachelor party in Charlotte in February centered around a Church concert in his home state.

You need to go see him when he comes to American Family Field in late May.

And no, this is not a paid endorsement.

Anyway, sports and music collided on Wednesday when Church decided to cancel his show in San Antonio this weekend so he could travel to New Orleans to see his beloved North Carolina Tar Heels play rival Duke in the Final Four.

Fans with tickets to the show are irate that he’s choosing sports over his job.

He’s taking a beating on social media as well.

Honestly, his decision made me like him even more.

How often do we clamor for our favorite stars to be more relatable?

What’s more relatable than taking a day off of work to go do something you love?

Heck, half of Wisconsin is going to do it two weeks from today for Opening Day.

And knowing the type of dude Church is, he’s going to make up that show and make it the most memorable of the entire tour.

Stars are people, too.

Sports and music bring us together as much as any two things in the entire world.

Let’s not let them drive us apart on this.

