MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee County’s Healthy County initiative, designed to get residents into parks and nature areas, starts Saturday, April 2nd.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley tells WTMJ the goal is to boost physical as well as mental health for the residents of Milwaukee County.

“When you think about what we went through these past two years in the middle of this pandemic, it’s really about getting people out of their homes and into our parks,” Crowley said during an appearance on Wisconsin’s Morning News.

“We have beautiful park gyms all across Milwaukee County, and so we want to encourage physical activity as well as just provide a space where you can mentally be free.”

The initiative is a partnership between Milwaukee County Parks, the Milwaukee Parks Foundation and the Ability Center.

The first event will be a 3K walk which will start at the Sherman Park Dream Court.

The walk is scheduled to start at 9:00 a.m. and will include music from DJ Stretch with True Skool.

You can listen to the entire interview with Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley in the player at the top of the page.