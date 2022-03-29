MILWAUKEE – A flight headed from Milwaukee to Baltimore was forced to turn around less than ten minutes into the flight on Tuesday morning after a problem was reported with one of the engines on the aircraft.

Southwest confirmed in a statement to WTMJ that “Flight 1859 to Baltimore/Washington this morning did elect to return to MKE shortly after takeoff to allow our Mechanics on the ground to review this aircraft.”

Southwest says the Boeing 737 had 138 customers on board at the time. No injuries were reported.

According to flight tracking data from FlightAware, the plane left Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport at 6:10 a.m. Tuesday. The flight was diverted at 6:16 a.m. and landed safely back in Milwaukee at 6:23 a.m.

You can view the radar from that flight tracking data by clicking here.

Southwest says the customers and their bags were moved to a different plane which was already on the ground at Mitchell International Airport.

“We apologize for the inconvenience of the longer-than-planned journey and we’ll work with any of the Customers whose onward travel would require our assistance in the wake of the delay, but certainly underscore that Safety remains our steadfast priority,” a statement read.