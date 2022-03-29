WAUKESHA – Kai Lermer was a student at Waukesha North High School when he suddenly collapsed while playing a pick-up basketball game in 2019.

Kai was suffering from a heart condition which was unknown to him or his family members. Within days of collapsing on the basketball court, Kai was pronounced dead.

His family started the Kai Lermer Memorial Fund, which aims to “Save lives through awareness, detection and prevention of cardiac disease.”

The Kai 11 Bill was soon written and circulated throughout the Wisconsin State Legislature. The bill would make it a requirement for the Department of Public Instruction to work with the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association and two pediatric cardiologists to develop and distribute information on the nature of sudden cardiac arrests at school athletic events.

On Tuesday, that bill was signed into law by Governor Tony Evers, at the same high school Kai used to attend.

“I have no doubt that this bill will save lives,” Evers said during the signing ceremony.

Kai’s father got emotional while addressing how the memory of his son drives him to educate other parents about the risks of sudden cardiac arrest, and how heart conditions which can sometimes go unnoticed, can be detected by an electrocardiogram, or EKG.

“Today, I know Kai is flying a little higher, knowing that Wisconsin student athletes are safer because of the Kai 11 law,” Mike Lermer said during the ceremony.

“Fly high, Kai. We love you number 11.”

You can see pictures from the bill signing in the slider below.