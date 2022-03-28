MILWAUKEE – The three men who were found dead inside of a Milwaukee apartment complex on Sunday have been identified.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says those victims are 26-year-old Anthony Thompson, 39-year-old Tyaries McKinney and 52-year-old Clarence Harris.

Thompson and McKinney were brothers, according to records released by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police have not publicly identified any suspects in the triple-homicide.

The circumstances leading up to the homicides remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Police are also still investigating after six people were found shot to death inside of a home in Milwaukee earlier this year.

Assistant Chief of the Milwaukee Police Department, Paul Formolo, tells WTMJ officers need more cooperation from the public as they investigate that incident.