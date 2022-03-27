FOND DU LAC – Two people are in custody following a chase and standoff in Fond du Lac.
It started just before seven this morning when a vehicle fled from a traffic stop and led police through the city.
The chase came to a dead-end on Schubert Lane and the driver fled on foot into a nearby home.
The homeowner, an 88-year-old man, said he left for a few minutes and his wife was still inside the home.
Officers and sheriff’s deputies established a perimeter around the home and the suspect peacefully surrendered around 8:15.
A passenger in the car was also arrested.
Neither of the homeowners were injured in the incident.