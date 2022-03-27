FOND DU LAC – Two people are in custody following a chase and standoff in Fond du Lac.

It started just before seven this morning when a vehicle fled from a traffic stop and led police through the city.

The chase came to a dead-end on Schubert Lane and the driver fled on foot into a nearby home.

The homeowner, an 88-year-old man, said he left for a few minutes and his wife was still inside the home.

Officers and sheriff’s deputies established a perimeter around the home and the suspect peacefully surrendered around 8:15.

A passenger in the car was also arrested.

Neither of the homeowners were injured in the incident.