MILWAUKEE – The victim of a hit-and-run incident in Milwaukee is being identified as police continue searching for the person responsible.

Miguel Angel Serrano Santiago was riding his bicycle near 20th and Grant on Friday morning when he was hit by a blue Jeep Liberty.

That Jeep fled the scene north on 20th and then east on Becher Street, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Police have released a picture of the suspect vehicle taken from a nearby surveillance camera.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.