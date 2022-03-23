UPDATE: Vonaisha Washington has been located, Anthony Crudup Jr. is still missing.

An AMBER Alert notification was sent to residents of Milwaukee early Wednesday morning.

According to https://amberalert.widoj.gov/

3-month-old Anthony L Crudup Jr. was last seen 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at the 4300 block of W. Marion Street. He is described to be wearing a 2 piece light blue, dark blue sweat suit with a white design.

Authorities originally thought he may be with 15 year-old Vonaisha Washington, who is not related to him. Around 8:22 a.m., Washington was found with no sign of Crudup who still remains missing.

There is currently no vehicle information at this time. If you have information about the whereabouts of Anthony Crudup, you are urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7405. Stay tuned to wtmj.com for more updates.