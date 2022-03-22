MILWAUKEE – Voters are now able to officially cast their ballots in the 2022 spring election!

Early voting sites opened across Milwaukee on Tuesday, March 22nd. Those locations include the Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building on North Broadway and the Midtown Center on West Capitol Drive, along with seven public library branches.

Executive Director of the Milwaukee Elections Commission, Claire Woodall-Vogg, tells WTMJ that residents who want to vote by mail should make their official ballot requests soon.

“We’d recommend that if you’re going to vote by mail, you request your ballot no later than March 23rd, just if you plan to return it by mail, especially,” Woodall-Vogg said.

“Otherwise, by [March] 28th so that you have time to get your ballot in the mail and then return it using an early voting site.”

Voters have until the Thursday before the election to request a ballot, but Woodall-Vogg says if you wait that long, you might not be able to return it on time.

“If you wait until that last week, it doesn’t give you enough time to receive the ballot and then return the ballot, unless you’re using an early voting site.”

Early voting ends on Saturday, April 2, 2022. The election will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

For more information on the spring election and important dates to keep in mind, check out Alex Crowe’s interview with Claire Woodall-Vogg in the player at the top of the page.

Photo courtesy: WTMJ’s Alex Crowe