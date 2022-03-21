RACINE – A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of a Racine teenager.

14-year-old Eugene Henderson was shot while riding inside of a vehicle on Sunday, March 13th.

The Racine Police Department says the vehicle which Henderson was riding in at the time was stolen.

The reward for information leading to an arrest in the case is being offered by Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information can contact the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756 or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.