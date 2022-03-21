The Summerfest lineup got even more interesting after it was announced that Machine Gun Kelly would headline the festival Friday, July 1 at the American Family Amphitheater.

The “my bloody valentine” singer is just one of several headliners who have been declared. The three consecutive weekend festival is also featuring big name artists such as Jason Aldean, Justin Bieber, Halsey, and Thomas Rhett as headliners.

Kelly will be performing at the festival as part of his “Mainstream Sellout” tour and will be featuring fellow musicians Avril Lavigne and Iann Dior in his performance.

Two thirds of the main stage headliners have been announced, leaving just a few left for surprise. The full lineup can be viewed on the Summerfest website.

Tickets will go on sale March 25 at 10 a.m. CDT on the Ticketmaster website.