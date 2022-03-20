MILWAUKEE – A man in his 20’s is fighting for his life and three others are being treated for non-life threatening injuries after a quadruple shooting in Milwaukee.

It happened around 4:21 a.m. Sunday near 28th and Melvina.

Police say someone fired shots into a crowd at an “after-set party.” All four victims were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

A 28-year-old man remains in critical condition. Three others, one woman and two men, were all treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that as of Sunday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.