For many Milwaukeeans, St. Patrick’s Day is just a big party. But for Milwaukee Ald. Michael Murphy, the holiday has much more meaning.



“It’s a very important holiday,” Murphy told WTMJ. “It’s very nostalgic and culturally significant for our family.”



“My parents used to take us to church on St. Patrick’s Day.”



Murphy is a first generation Irish American. His parents immigrated to Milwaukee from Dublin in 1960.



“They brought along two young children, I was born later.”



What’s on the alderman’s agenda this St. Patrick’s Day?



“Corned beef and cabbage. Guinness. A couple of shots of Irish Whiskey,” he smiled.



