MILWAUKEE – Crews were hard at work Wednesday laying the foundation of what will be the newest building to grace the Milwaukee skyline.

The portion being built on Wednesday is known as “the raft.” It’s a 700 cubic yard foundation which will support the core of the 44-story building.

About 2.8 million pounds of concrete was poured into the raft, supporting 116 steel piles.

There were as many as 78 trucks working in rotation to keep concrete flowing into the site.

The entire process was expected to take about six hours.

