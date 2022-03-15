MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers will have 13 of their Spring Training games broadcast on WTMJ this season.
The fun will start Friday, March 18th with a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
You can find the complete Brewers Spring Training broadcast schedule below.
|Friday 3/18/22
|Brewers @ LA Dodgers
|on 620 WTMJ
|First pitch @ 3:05 p.m.
|Sunday 3/20/22
|Brewers vs SD Padres
|on 620 WTMJ
|First pitch @ 3:10 p.m.
|Monday 3/21/22
|Brewers @ SF Giants
|on 620 WTMJ
|First pitch @ 9:05 p.m.
|Tuesday 3/22/22
|Brewers vs Chicago White Sox
|on 620 WTMJ
|First pitch @ 3:10 p.m.
|Wednesday 3/23/22
|Brewers @ Cincinnati Reds
|on 620 WTMJ
|First pitch @ 8:05 p.m.
|Friday 3/25/22
|Brewers @ Oakland Athletics
|on 620 WTMJ
|First pitch @ 3:05 p.m.
|Saturday 3/26/22
|Brewers vs Seattle Mariners
|on 620 WTMJ
|First pitch @ 3:10 p.m.
|Monday 3/28/22
|Brewers vs SF Giants
|on 620 WTMJ
|First pitch @ 3:10 p.m.
|Tuesday 3/29/22
|Brewers vs Cleveland Guardians
|on 94.5 ESPN
|First pitch @ 3:05 p.m.
|Wednesday 3/30/22
|Brewers @ SD Padres
|on 620 WTMJ
|First pitch @ 3:10 p.m.
|Thursday 3/31/22
|Brewers vs LA Angels
|on 94.5 ESPN
|First pitch @ 3:10 p.m.
|Friday 4/1/22
|Brewers vs Chicago Cubs
|on 620 WTMJ
|First pitch @ 3:10 p.m.
|Saturday 4/2/22
|Brewers @ Seattle Mariners
|on 620 WTMJ
|First pitch @ 8:40 p.m.
|Sunday 4/3/22
|Brewers vs Texas Rangers
|on 620 WTMJ and 94.5 ESPN
|First pitch @ 3:10 p.m.
|Monday 4/4/22
|Brewers @ Colorado Rockies
|on 620 WTMJ
|First pitch @ 8:40 p.m.
|Tuesday 4/5/22
|Brewers vs Kansas City Royals
|on 94.5 ESPN
|First pitch @ 2:10 p.m.