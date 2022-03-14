GREEN BAY – The Packers are making changes to their roster as the 2022 NFL off-season continues.
The team made several major moves on Monday, starting by re-signing linebacker Preston Smith to a four-year extension worth about $52 million in new money.
Pen to paper for @PrestonSmith94 ✒️ #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/VvoOHsyTAz— Green Bay Packers (@packers) March 14, 2022
But that doesn’t mean both Smiths will be back in Green Bay next season.
The team also announced on Monday that it was parting ways with outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith.
Thank you, Z 🙌 pic.twitter.com/sn42Q9NwHh— Green Bay Packers (@packers) March 14, 2022
Offensive lineman Billy Turner was also released by the Packers on Monday.
Thank you, @Big_Mountain77 💪 pic.twitter.com/wxfDptfiQz— Green Bay Packers (@packers) March 14, 2022
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also reported on Monday that wide receiver Davante Adams informed the Packers that he would NOT play under a franchise tag in 2022, and that both sides remain “far apart on a long-term deal.”
From @GMFB: #Packers star WR Davante Adams has informed the team he won’t play on the franchise tag, and the sides remain far apart on a long-term deal, per sources. It’s all coming to a head. Something has to give. pic.twitter.com/Df0zpvhglM— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022