GREEN BAY – The Packers are making changes to their roster as the 2022 NFL off-season continues.

The team made several major moves on Monday, starting by re-signing linebacker Preston Smith to a four-year extension worth about $52 million in new money.

But that doesn’t mean both Smiths will be back in Green Bay next season.

The team also announced on Monday that it was parting ways with outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith.

Thank you, Z 🙌 pic.twitter.com/sn42Q9NwHh — Green Bay Packers (@packers) March 14, 2022

Offensive lineman Billy Turner was also released by the Packers on Monday.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also reported on Monday that wide receiver Davante Adams informed the Packers that he would NOT play under a franchise tag in 2022, and that both sides remain “far apart on a long-term deal.”