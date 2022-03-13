After sources from ESPN broke reports that Tom Brady was retiring back in Febuary, Tom Brady annonced via Twitter he will return for his 23rd season in the NFL.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Multiple outlets have been speculating on the possibilities of Brady’s return, but his message via Twitter solidifies his decision. No other details have been released.