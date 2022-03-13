MILWAUKEE – One person was killed an apartment fire in Milwaukee on Saturday night.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. in an apartment complex near 44th Street and Arthur Court.

Firefighters found the 62-year-old man dead inside of the first-floor apartment.

MCMEO responding to the 2500 blk of S 44 St for the report of one adult male victim. Autopsy scheduled for Monday. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) March 13, 2022

Police say a second occupant of the apartment was able to escape without injuries.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.