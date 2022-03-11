Now that we’re well into Lent, it’s time for the ever famous FISH FRY! But why go to a run of the mill generic fish fry, when you can hit something a bit more interesting. How about a hockey game? How about TWO?

Admirals President Jon Greenberg sat down with our own Debbie Lazaga to fill us in on all the fun details.

For both games this weekend, the Milwaukee Admirals will become the Milwaukee Fish Fry. Sporting a new logo, and colors, the team will also be offering a fish fry at the UW Panther Arena along with fun contests.

For $35 fans will receive a ticket to one of the Fish Fry games and a voucher good for a Fish Fry at Buck Bradley’s, Saz’s and Steny’s. You can check out the ticket deal here.