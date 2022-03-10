MILWAUKEE – The University of Wisconsin Milwaukee is planning on holding an in-person celebration for former students who had their graduation ceremonies cancelled during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The April 10 ceremony will include most aspects of a normal graduation, including having graduates walk across the stage while their names are read.

Students who graduated in May and December of 2020 and May of 2021 are invited to attend.

Graduation regalia is optional, and degrees will not be given out because the graduates already received them in the mail.

The deadline to RSVP for the event is March 20th.

For more information and to book a reservation, click here.