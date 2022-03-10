Doesn’t feel so good when it happens to you, now, does it?

Badgers star Johnny Davis said what we were all thinking on Wednesday.

The play that took him out of Sunday’s loss to Nebraska injured was “dirty and uncalled for.”

He’s absolutely right.

He was tripped, then hacked with an unnecessary hard foul that forced him to leave the game with a sprained ankle.

You won’t get any arguments otherwise out of me.

It’s a little harder to empathize, though, when #34 is still wearing the cardinal and white.

For half a decade now, Brad Davison has been the culprit of far worse transgressions than what we saw out of Nebraska on Sunday.

Flops, trips, hooks and holds, punches below the belt all defended under the façade of effort and hard work.

You can’t employ physicality as a pillar of your program and then complain when opponents start using that same physicality against you.

You’ve got no moral high ground to stand on when that happens.

I’m bummed that Johnny Davis got hurt.

I really am.

He’s been spectacular to watch all season.

I hope this injury doesn’t inhibit him from carrying the Badgers deep into the NCAA Tournament.

I hope even more that they don’t carry hypocrisy to the Final Four, too.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.