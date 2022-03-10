Heading to American Family Field this summer? You might want to make a tee-time.

X-Golf America and the Milwaukee Brewers are partnering to bring a one-of-a-kind, and state-of-the-art simulated golf experience to the ballpark.

The 11,000 square foot space will be located on the Club Level in left field the space formerly known as the Stadium Club. X-Golf and the Brewers will work to create seven indoor simulator bays on two levels. Three of the seven bays promise expansive views of the playing field.

“The facility will be open year-round, both game [days] and non-game [days],” explains Brewers President and CEO Rick Schlesinger. “We’re very excited for the opportunity to host a lot of golf fanatics at the ballpark 365 days a year.”

On gamedays, fans will need a Brewers game ticket and bay reservation in order to experience the X-Golf facility which is expected to be up and running later this summer. Huntzinger will lead the construction effort and supply chain issues are currently a non-issue.

X-Golf’s partnership with the Brewers is the first of it’s kind at a Major League ballpark.

“Having a partner like the Brewers really aligns with our ideals and out vision in terms of becoming the industry leader in this space,” said President and CEO of X-Golf America Ryan D’Arcy.

According to D’Arcy, 53 X-Golf facilities currently exist across the United States with another 50 projects committed over the next 18 months.

X-Golf at American Family Field will also be home to golf leagues and tournaments throughout the year and feature food and bar service.



“The growing trend of expanding entertainment options for fans certainly lends itself perfectly to the X-Golf model. We look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy our state-of-the-art golf technology while watching the Brewers take home W’s,” D’Arcy concluded.