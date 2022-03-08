Former Lt. Gov. Margaret Farrow passed away on Tuesday.

“She was a trailblazer,” said her son, Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow. “Not only because of her significant positions as a woman in what was very much a man’s world at the time, but because of the way she stood up for all of the people of our community and our state to represent their best interests for decades.”

Farrow was the first female Lt. Gov. in Wisconsin history. She also served in the state assembly and state senate.

“I can’t state enough how lucky I am to be Margaret Farrow’s son and how much I will miss her.”

Farrow was 87.