MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department is making another push for members of the public to come forward after six people were found shot to death inside of a home back in January.

“There are people out there that know what happened, that have information, and we need them to come forward,” Assistant Chief Paul Formolo told WTMJ.

Several people were initially brought into custody in connection with the case, but they were eventually let go without charges being filed.

“We are not giving up on that case,” Formolo told WTMJ.

“We don’t have anybody that’s been held accountable or charged for homicide yet, and every day we’re still exhausting leads that are coming in to us.”

Tipsters can always remain anonymous, according to Assistant Chief Formolo.

“The number one thing we put on every press statement is, Crime Stoppers, so please use that,” Formolo said.

“Even if you think its inconsequential or not that important, it could be that missing piece we need to bring those responsible to justice.”

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.