Gambling on sports.

Get used to it.

It ain’t going nowhere.

Over half of the United States, including Wisconsin, have legalized sports betting.

It’s only going to become easier when accessibility spreads from the casino to your phone.

You’ll soon be able to bet on games without leaving the comfort of your couch.

Sports betting is getting so pervasive that even leagues are getting their hands in the bag, partnering with gambling companies.

All of this makes Monday a little more uncomfortable for me.

Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended for the entirety of the 2022 season for betting on NFL games last year.

Ridley claims that he only bet $1,500.

That might seem like a lot to you and me, but for a dude who makes $3 million per year, he can swing it.

I get that we can’t have players betting on games.

It compromises the integrity of the product.

That being said, hypocrisy much?

The NFL, which used to treat Las Vegas like a leper, now has a resident franchise there and is using Vegas to host marquee events like the draft and the Super Bowl.

They’re profiting off of sports betting hand over fist.

Maybe it’s just a one-time extreme punishment to send a message and make an example out of Ridley to the rest of the players.

But there’s gotta be a better way to curtail this behavior without suspending players for a whole year.

You can bet on that.

