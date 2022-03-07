People still don’t know how good he is, and I, for one, am sick of it.

Khris Middleton is a superstar.

If you still haven’t acknowledged it, that’s on you.

This isn’t news.

It’s been this way for a while.

It was apparent long before last year’s buzzer beater against Miami in the playoffs, or dagger against the Nets in Game 7, or 40-point performance in The Finals.

Do you see what I’m getting at here?

Middleton, not Giannis, is and has been the Bucks’ closer.

In that respect, Sunday was normal.

With Giannis in foul trouble, Khris dropped 16 points in the 4th quarter and 44 in the game.

In a Finals rematch against the best team in the NBA, he was the best player on the floor, and it wasn’t close.

That’s the respect with which we should be discussing Khris Middleton at this point of his career.

When he’s on-on, nobody’s beating this team.

