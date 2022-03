Smoooooth Lexus

Adorably cool: Porche

Mercedes: A Classic

Vinyl wrap vendors on scene too

Lambourghini? Don’t mind if I do!

It’s a FRUNK! (Front Trunk)

There are plenty of cars being shown at this year’s auto show, Debbie Lazaga takes a closer look at what’s under the hood especially when it comes to technology.

Debbie Lazaga spoke with folks from Ford, Subaru and Toyota to see what the newest bells and whistles are when it comes to technology. The show runs through 6pm on Sunday.



Listen in the player below.