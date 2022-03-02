President Biden following up his State of the Union address with a visit to Wisconsin.

The President and First Lady will be at UW-Superior Wednesday afternoon.

They’re expected to tout the bipartisan infrastructure law. Specifically, they’ll be talking about the Blatnik Bridge, which connects Superior to Duluth, Minnesota across the St. Louis Bay.

The White House says both Wisconsin and Minnesota plan to use funds from the infrastructure law to replace the bridge, which was built in 1961 and needs major repairs.

President Biden’s speech is set to start around 2:00 p.m.

TMJ4’s Charles Benson joined Wisconsin’s Morning News to preview the visit. Listen to the interview in the player above.